Couturier suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
Couturier took a slash around the knee in the third period, and while he was able to log one shift after that, he didn't feature late in regulation or in overtime. There was no update after the game, so he should be considered questionable for Saturday's Stadium Series game versus the Devils.
