Couturier (knee) said he sustained a sprained MCL during the Flyers' second-round series versus the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Couturier sustained the injury during Game 5 after a knee-on-knee collision with Mathew Barzal. The 27-year-old Couturier was able to play in Saturday's Game 7 after missing one contest, and he led all Flyers forwards in ice time with 20:44. It's unlikely the injury will impact the center's status for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.