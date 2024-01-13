Couturier will miss Saturday's game against Winnipeg because of a minor undisclosed injury.

Couturier has 10 goals and 29 points in 40 outings in 2023-24. With his injury being classified as minor, he might still be an option for Monday's contest against St. Louis. In the meantime, Bobby Brink, who was a healthy scratch Friday, is expected to draw back into the lineup Saturday.