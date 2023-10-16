Couturier was unable to practice Monday, raising doubts regarding his availability versus Vancouver on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Other than saying Couturier's injury was unrelated to his previous back issue, head coach John Tortorella declined to go into further details regarding Couturier's status. Through the opening two games, the Arizona native has registered one assist, three shots and two hits while averaging 20:20 of ice time, including 4:40 with the man advantage. If Couturier can't play Tuesday, Travis Konecny could be a candidate to move to center, rather than promoting Morgan Frost to the top line.