Flyers' Sean Couturier: Delivering in a first-line capacity
Couturier scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 8-2 victory over the Capitals.
Coots has the plum gig of centering Jakub Voracek and Claude Giroux, and already has six points in five games. His career mark is 39 points, a tally that will be easily eclipsed should this potent trio continue to skate together.
