Couturier notched two assists, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Couturier has found steadier offense lately with a goal and five assists over his last nine outings. That's earned him a return to top-line duties after frequently serving in a middle-six role earlier in March and at other times previously in the season. The 32-year-old center hasn't had the best year, but he's managed a respectable 36 points with 126 shots on net, 44 hits, 41 blocked shots and 39 PIM across 69 contests.
