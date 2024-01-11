Couturier delivered an assist and provided the only goal in the shootout in Wednesday's 3-2 SO win over the Canadiens.

Couturier is performing at a predictable level based on 10 goals, 18 assists and a plus-10 rating through 39 games. The benefit of rostering the 12-year veteran is that you usually know what you're going to get, and Couturier is a mainstay on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. He's had to work his way past two back surgeries, missing a season and a half before getting right for the 2023-24 campaign, but the 31-year-old has only missed a pair of contests this year and he's averaging 19:54 of ice time to boot.