Flyers' Sean Couturier: Dishes pair of assists
Couturier tallied two assists, three shots and won 13 of 19 faceoffs during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Couturier has been a little cool of late with just one goal and three points in his last seven games but remains on pace for a 60-plus point campaign. It's worth noting that the eighth overall pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft took off in the second half of 2017-18, so there's plenty of upside down the stretch for the 25-year-old center. Keep playing him as you normally would.
