Couturier notched two assists, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Couturier ended a four-game slump with the pair of helpers. He assisted on Carl Grundstrom's game-tying goal in the first period and Travis Konecny's empty-netter in the third. The 33-year-old Couturier is now at 19 points, 45 shots on net, 31 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 31 appearances. He's yet to record a power-play point -- while the even-strength offense is a positive, Couturier doesn't really separate himself from the average top-six center in fantasy.