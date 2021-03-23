Couturier (hip) had three hits and two shots while winning 12 of 13 faceoffs (92.3 percent) in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Couturier missed one game with his injury but was back in the fold Monday, logging a shade under 19 minutes of ice time. The 28-year-old hasn't scored a goal in his last nine games and has gone without a point in each of his last three. He's at six goals and 13 assists in 19 contests for the year.