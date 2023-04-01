Couturier (back) has been shut down for the season, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Couturier last played on Dec. 18, 2021 as he has endured two back surgeries since then. Coach John Tortorella said that the reason to shut him down for the year was not due to a setback, rather a decision the medical staff made. Couturier will try again at training camp in September.
