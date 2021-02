Couturier scored a goal on four shots and was plus-2 in Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Sabres.

Couturier whacked home a rebound on the opening shift of the second period to break a scoreless deadlock. The 28-year-old has found the scoresheet in all six of his games since the calendar flipped to February, providing five goals and five assists with a plus-7 rating. Couturier will try to stay hot Tuesday against the Penguins.