Couturier (back) is slated to be cleared to play Opening Night next season, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Friday.

Couturier was limited to just 29 games this year before undergoing season-ending back surgery. In those contests, the Phoenix native managed to rack up six goals, 11 helpers and 79 shots. Barring any setbacks, Couturier should be capable of once again being a 40-plus point producer and offering top-half fantasy value next year.