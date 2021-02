Couturier extended his point streak to four games with a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The venerable two-way pivot has been on a tear since he made his Feb. 7 return from a rib injury. However, this was just his first power-play point through six contests. Couturier is averaging 3:11 in time ice on the man advantage this season, so there's hope that those numbers will multiply over time.