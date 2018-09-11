Flyers' Sean Couturier: Eyeing preseason return
Couturier (knee), who skated for the second straight day Tuesday, is targeting a return in the preseason, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
There will be eight possible preseason games for Couturier to draw into before the Flyers travel to Vegas for the Oct. 4 regular-season opener. "I'd like to a play a few games, at least one or two, just to get back into game action before the season," he said. "I'm just going by what they're telling me. They're holding me back a little bit. I feel great. We're being cautious, take it one day at a time, making sure it's completely healed." Expect a much more crowded Couturier bandwagon in fantasy games after he went from 34 points in 2016-17 to 31 goals and 45 assists without missing a regular-season contest last season.
