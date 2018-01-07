Flyers' Sean Couturier: Feeling hot, hot, hot
Couturier scored twice in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues.
Couturier is on fire right now. He has seven points, including four goals, in his last four games and 10 points (six goals) in his last eight. The goals give Couturier 40 points (41 games), which establishes a new career mark. And he has topped the 20-goal mark for the first time in his seven-year career. Couturier came to the NHL with an offensive pedigree, but he performed in a shutdown role until now. Patient owners are reaping the reward.
