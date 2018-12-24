Flyers' Sean Couturier: Finds scoresheet in shootout win

Couturier picked up an assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over New York.

Couturier has a point in his last three games and 27 in 33 games. He assisted on Wayne Simmonds' power-play goal in the third period that gave Philly a 2-1 lead, but the Rangers would waste little time getting back on even terms, tying the game 22 seconds later. It's been business as usual for the 26-year-old in 2018-19, with Couturier averaging 0.82 points per game.