Couturier recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old center takes a three-game point streak into the postseason and will need to continue scoring regularly if Philadelphia is going to advance to Round 2. Couturier's promotion to the No. 1 line was a smashing success, as his 31 goals and 45 assists obliterate his previous-career high marks (15 and 28), and he also deserves some credit for Claude Giroux's huge offensive rebound this year.