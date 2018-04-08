Flyers' Sean Couturier: Finishes campaign with 76 points
Couturier recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.
The 25-year-old center takes a three-game point streak into the postseason and will need to continue scoring regularly if Philadelphia is going to advance to Round 2. Couturier's promotion to the No. 1 line was a smashing success, as his 31 goals and 45 assists obliterate his previous-career high marks (15 and 28), and he also deserves some credit for Claude Giroux's huge offensive rebound this year.
