Couturier scored a goal in a 7-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.
He scored on a deflection late in the second to cut the score to 6-2. Couturier is on a four-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). He has 14 shots in that span. Couts might offer you some fantasy relief if you've been hit hard by injuries down the middle.
