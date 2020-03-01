Flyers' Sean Couturier: Game-time call Sunday
Couturier (illness) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Rangers.
Couturier's possible absence would be a key loss for the Flyers, especially considering he's racked up 57 points though 64 games this campaign. The official word on his avaialbility will come closer to Sunday's 12:00 ET puck drop, but if Couturier can't go, Joel Farabee will draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two-point effort in win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Poses nightmare for Caps•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Turning up heat•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Stays hot with pair of helpers•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Three points in comeback win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Point streak at four games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.