Flyers' Sean Couturier: Game-time call Sunday

Couturier (illness) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Rangers.

Couturier's possible absence would be a key loss for the Flyers, especially considering he's racked up 57 points though 64 games this campaign. The official word on his avaialbility will come closer to Sunday's 12:00 ET puck drop, but if Couturier can't go, Joel Farabee will draw into the lineup.