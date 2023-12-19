Couturier will be a game-decision with an undisclosed injury against New Jersey on Tuesday, Dylan H. Robillard of The Hockey News reports.

Couturier, who missed practice Monday for what was originally deemed a maintenance day, was expected to still be in the lineup. Instead, the center appears to have been downgraded to a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's tilt. If Couturier does miss out, Morgan Frost is the most likely candidate to move into a first-line role.