Couturier notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Couturier set up Travis Konecny for the opening tally midway through the first period. With a goal and three assists during his active four-game point streak, Couturier appears to be out of the inconsistency that plagued his offense late in November. He's at six goals, 12 assists, 64 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 24 outings. He's surpassed his total points from his last season before suffering a lengthy absence with a back injury -- he had 17 points in 29 games in 2021-22 prior to the injury.