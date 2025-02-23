Couturier scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

His line delivered eight points in the game. Matvei Michkov also put up a goal and two helpers, and Owen Tippett scored twice. Each player finished plus-5. Couturier's goal was a big one -- it was his 200th in the NHL. But it was his first in 11 games (three assists). Couturier and his line had a great game, but that doesn't improve his fantasy outlook. With just nine goals, 19 assists and 96 shots, Couturier is on pace for another sub-40 point season. Center is simply too deep to deploy him in most formats.