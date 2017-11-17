Flyers' Sean Couturier: Gets back on track against Wild
Couturier scored his 11th goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Jets.
The Flyers had been shutout in there previous two outings, but Couturier did his best to try and help them get back into the win column Thursday. The 24-year-old has now posted 21 points and a solid plus-14 rating through 19 contests. Philadelphia is going through a rough patch, but Couturier's monstrous offensive breakout season makes him worth inserting into your lineup whenever the Flyers take to the ice.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Survives scare Thursday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scoring at dizzying pace•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Records three points despite loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Scores both goals in 6-2 loss•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Delivering in a first-line capacity•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Multi-point outing against Anaheim•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...