Couturier scored his 11th goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to the Jets.

The Flyers had been shutout in there previous two outings, but Couturier did his best to try and help them get back into the win column Thursday. The 24-year-old has now posted 21 points and a solid plus-14 rating through 19 contests. Philadelphia is going through a rough patch, but Couturier's monstrous offensive breakout season makes him worth inserting into your lineup whenever the Flyers take to the ice.