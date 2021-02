Couturier scored a goal, dished an assist and added four hits in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

Couturier set up Joel Farabee for a goal at 6:41 of the first period. A few minutes later, Couturier scored one of his own to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead, but that didn't last very long. The two-point effort puts the center at three goals and four helpers through five appearances. The 28-year-old has added a plus-5 rating, six shots on net and six hits.