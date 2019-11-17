Flyers' Sean Couturier: Goal, assist in shootout loss

Couturier had a goal and an assist with three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Couturier opened the scoring with his sixth of the season just 1:38 into the game. He added an assist in the final minute of the frame on Ivan Provorov's power-play goal. It was Couturier's third multi-point game of November and gave him 15 points through 20 games. His shooting percentage (9.8) has taken a dip from the previous three seasons, so if that returns to -- or approaches -- his previous levels, Couturier should still push for a third straight 30-goal season.