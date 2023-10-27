Couturier logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over Minnesota.

Both of Couturier's points came on the man advantage Thursday, first scoring a goal to extend Philadelphia's lead to 2-0 in the second period before adding an assist on Bobby Brink's tally later in the frame. After he was limited to just 29 games last year due to a back injury, Couturier's gotten off to a strong start this season, logging six points (two goals, four assists) through his first seven games as the Flyers' first-line center.