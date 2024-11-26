Couturier scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Couturier has scored in back-to-back games for his first goals since his hat trick Oct. 26 versus the Wild. While his offense hasn't been consistent in November, the 31-year-old has seen top-line minutes after having his workload managed in October. For the season, Couturier is at five goals, six helpers, 44 shots on net, 19 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 21 outings. He's had too many injuries over the last few years, so a return to his former 70-point form is unlikely, but he could push for 40-50 points if he stays healthy.