Couturier (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Tuesday versus Vancouver, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Couturier was not able to practice Monday due to an undisclosed injury, but it won't cost him any game time. He has earned one assist, three shots on goal, one blocked shot and two hits in two games this season. Couturier is projected to center Philadelphia's top line and work on the first power-play unit.