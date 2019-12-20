Flyers' Sean Couturier: Grabs pair of helpers
Couturier registered two assists in Thursday's 6-1 rout of Buffalo.
It marks back-to-back games with two points for Couturier, though he is slightly off pace if he wants to reach the 75-point mark for a third straight season. The Phoenix native should continue to lead the way for the Flyers on the first-line and No. 1 power-play.
