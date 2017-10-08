Couturier scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Ducks.

Couturier skated on the top line with Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, where he was a plus-3. The 24-year-old has never surpassed 15 goals in his NHL career, but he's very reliable at both ends of the ice and always seems to produce around 40 points every season. Couturier certainly isn't an elite scorer, but if he maintains his top-six role, he should be in for another productive campaign.