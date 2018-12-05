Couturier has two goals, five points and 15 shots on net in the last five games.

The shots on goal average in that span is a little skewed because he posted eight in one game. In fact, both his goals and three points came in that same game too, but Couturier is still trending in the right direction. He has seven goals and 16 points with a plus-4 rating in the last 14 games.

