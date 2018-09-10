Flyers' Sean Couturier: Hits ice Monday
Couturier (knee) skated for the first time Monday since re-injuring his knee, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While the start of training camp is only days away, Couturier appears to be on track to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, although his inclusion in the lineup for the first preseason game Sept. 18 would seem to be a long shot. The center is coming off the best season of his career, in which he racked up 31 goals, 45 assists and 14 power-play points (all career highs).
