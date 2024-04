Couturier, who sustained an undisclosed injury during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders, is considered day-to-day, coach John Tortorella told Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Couturier has 11 goals and 36 points in 70 contests this season. If he can't play Friday versus Buffalo, then Bobby Brink might draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Monday.