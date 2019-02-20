Flyers' Sean Couturier: Late rally not enough versus Bolts

Couturier was dialed in with two primary assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

The Flyers didn't generate any offense until the third period, when Couturier set up goals for Oskar Lindblom and Travis Konecny. One of the better two-way contributors around the league, Couturier is up to 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) to complement a plus-4 rating through 58 games. Neither of his helpers from this game were produced on the man advantage, but he needs just one more goal in that key special teams spot to establish a new career high; currently, he's at 14 power-play points.