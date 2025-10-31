Flyers' Sean Couturier: Leaves Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Couturier (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Predators.
Couturier sustained an injury in the first period, though he was able to play through it until the intermission. More information on his injury should be available prior to Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Two more helpers Monday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Massive night against champs•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Supplies two helpers Thursday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: One of each in Wednesday's win•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Set to play Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Sustains injury•