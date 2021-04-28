Couturier scored a goal on two shots and had three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.

Couturier knotted the game at 4-4 with 7:35 left in the third period, beating New Jersey netminder MacKenzie Blackwood with a harmless looking long shot from along the wall. It was the 15th tally of the season for Couturier, who is now riding a four-game point streak with goals in each of the last two.