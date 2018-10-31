Couturier scored a goal and fired six shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

After racking up 76 points last season, it's been a disappointing start for Couturier, as this was just his fourth points -- all goals -- in 12 games. It was Couturier's first power-play score, which is troubling since he's averaging 4:16 with the man advantage per contest. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling Thursday against the Kings.