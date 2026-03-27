Flyers' Sean Couturier: Lights lamp Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Couturier scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Couturier has tallied in back-to-back contests. The 33-year-old is currently in a bottom-six role, so his chances of sustaining offense aren't great, though he has the experience to provide decent depth scoring. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 106 shots on net, 72 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 68 appearances.
More News
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Opens scoring in return•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Slated for return Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Game-time call against Columbus•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Remains shelved Saturday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Flyers' Sean Couturier: Finds twine in loss•