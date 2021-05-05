Couturier scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.
Couturier has been automatic lately with three goals and four helpers in his last eight outings. The top-line center is up to 16 goals, 38 points, 110 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 42 contests. He's maintained a relatively similar scoring pace over the past three campaigns.
