Head coach Alain Vigneault said Thursday that Couturier (ribs) likely is at least two weeks away from returning, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Morgan Frost (shoulder) is on IR now, so Nolan Patrick and Kevin Hayes figure to man the top-six center spots for the time being. The loss of Couturier is devastating for the Flyers, as he's one of the top two-way centers in the game. For now, Feb. 11 appears to be his nearest return date.