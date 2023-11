Couturier posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Couturier set up a Cam Atkinson insurance goal in the third period. This was Couturier's second point over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The center has played well in a top-line role so far, racking up 10 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances.