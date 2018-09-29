Flyers' Sean Couturier: Looks ready to go
Couturier (knee) is expected to play Saturday versus the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
This will be the preseason debut for Couturier, who dropped a career-high 31 points (14 power play) and 45 assists to complement a plus-34 rating over a full season with the Flyers in 2017-18. Regarded as one of the top two-way players the NHL has to offer, Couturier should go in the early-to-middle rounds of most fantasy drafts.
