Couturier (knee) is expected to play Saturday versus the Bruins, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

This will be the preseason debut for Couturier, who dropped a career-high 31 points (14 power play) and 45 assists to complement a plus-34 rating over a full season with the Flyers in 2017-18. Regarded as one of the top two-way players the NHL has to offer, Couturier should go in the early-to-middle rounds of most fantasy drafts.