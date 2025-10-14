Couturier scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

The veteran center was blanked in the Flyers' first two games of the season, but Couturier broke out in a big way Monday as he put together his best performance in nearly a calendar year -- he had a three-goal, five-point effort against the Wild on Oct. 26 of last season. Couturier's role in the offense has faded since he posted back-to-back 76-point campaigns in 2017-18 and 2018-19, and over the last two seasons he's managed just 26 goals and 83 points in 153 regular-season contests. but he's still capable of carrying the team once in a while.