Couturier (back) might be ready to return in late February or March, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.
Couturier was initially given a recovery timetable of 3-4 months following back surgery in late October. The Flyers expect him to start skating again soon. Couturier hasn't played yet this season after he was limited to 29 games in 2021-22.
