Flyers' Sean Couturier: Miring in disappointment

Couturier has 15 goals and 29 points with a minus-8 rating in 38 games this season.

As the Flyers approach the halfway point of the season, it's time to admit Couturier has been disappoint in 2018-19. It can't all be blamed on him, as he's holding up his end of the bargain in the goals and shots on net departments. But without much help, Couturier has just 14 assists along with a career-worst number in the plus/minus category. However, not all hope is lost. Couturier had 26 helpers and a plus-22 rating in the second half last season. He'll be hard pressed to do that on this losing Flyers squad, but if he could come close, Couturier can still finish close to his preseason projections.