Flyers' Sean Couturier: Murky status following practice injury
Couturier left Tuesday's practice session with a limp after absorbing an open-ice hit, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The Flyers are still evaluating the two-way breakout star, but we can't help but wonder why Couturier would be taking open-ice hits in practice. He was instrumental in Friday's Game 2 win over the Penguins by dropping in a goal and two power-play helpers, and fantasy owners invested in him for the playoffs have little choice but to hold their collective breath. Still, rest assured that the American pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Game 4 on Wednesday.
