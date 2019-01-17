Flyers' Sean Couturier: Nets hat trick
Couturier scored three goals in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.
Couturier scored two of his three goals in the second period, with the second one coming on a man advantage. His third and final marker would hold up as the game-winner. The 26-year-old, after logging 22:18 of ice time Wednesday and firing a team-high five shots on goal, is up to 19 goals and 19 assists in 45 games this season. The hat trick gives him nine points over his last five games, and Couturier will look to extend that point streak to six games when the Flyers travel to Montreal on Saturday. The forward has enjoyed quite a bit of success versus the Habs over his career, recording 15 points in 21 contests.
