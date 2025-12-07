Couturier tallied a goal, blocked three shots and dished out two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Couturier found the back of the net just over two minutes into the contest to give the Flyers an early lead. With the twine finder, the 33-year-old center has five goals, 17 points, 36 shots on goal, 26 hits and 21 blocks across 26 games this season. Philadelphia's captain now has points in back-to-back games and has been one of the team's best options offensively as of late with seven points in his last nine contests. Couturier remains a fringe-roster option in standard fantasy formats, but currently has heightened streaming value with his current run of points. He also provides the category coverage needed to succeed in most formats.