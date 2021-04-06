Couturier scored a power-play goal on his only shot and added two hits Monday in a 3-2 overtime win over Boston.

Couturier pulled the Flyers even at 2-2 when his snap shot from the top of the left circle found its way through traffic just under seven minutes into the third period. It was the 11th tally of the year for Couturier, who has reached the scoresheet in six of his last seven games (five goals, four assists).